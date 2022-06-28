Wells, Rutschman help Orioles dominate Mariners 9-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Wells pitched five nearly perfect innings, Adley Rutschman drove one of Baltimore’s five home runs and the Orioles three-hit the Seattle Mariners in a 9-2 victory. Wells was perfect until allowing Cal Raleigh’s homer with two outs in the fifth inning. He retired the next batter before handing off to the bullpen, finishing with three strikeouts on 63 pitches. Joey Krehbiel and Keegan Akin combined to close out Baltimore’s gem. Akin got his first save with 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Mariners starter George Kirby allowed seven runs on nine hits, including four homers, over four innings.