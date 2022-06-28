Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results says in a federal court filing that federal agents have seized his cell phone. John Eastman says the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening. Federal law enforcement officials conducted similar activity around the country that day as part of broadening investigations into efforts by Trump allies to overturn the election results. The action was disclosed in a filing in federal court in New Mexico in which Eastman challenges the legitimacy of the warrant.