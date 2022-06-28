Goldendale Sesquicentennial – Time Capsule Contribution Deadline Extended to Friday, July 1st

If you haven’t contributed an item for the City of Goldendale 150th Anniversary Time Capsule, there’s still time! The deadline for item collection extended to July 1st.

Please turn your submission in to the Goldendale Library with your name and phone number included.

Examples of items to preserve

Autographs Maps Ticket Stubs Sports Statistics Menus or Recipes Ballpoint pen Badges Golf Ball Business cards Hat Poem Photographs Popular Toy or Souvenir Family Tree Stamps & Coins Popular Music song list Favorite Movie or TV show list (Netflix) Online order (Amazon) Meeting Agenda Ballot Brochures Calendar

For more information or questions please contact the Goldendale Community Library