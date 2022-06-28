Goldendale Sesquicentennial – Time Capsule Contribution Deadline Extended to Friday, July 1st

If you haven’t contributed an item for the City of Goldendale 150th Anniversary Time Capsule, there’s still time! The deadline for item collection extended to July 1st. 

Please turn your submission in to the Goldendale Library with your name and phone number included.

Examples of items to preserve

AutographsMaps
Ticket StubsSports Statistics
Menus or RecipesBallpoint pen
BadgesGolf Ball
Business cardsHat
PoemPhotographs
Popular Toy or SouvenirFamily Tree
Stamps & CoinsPopular Music song list
Favorite Movie or TV show list (Netflix)Online order (Amazon)
Meeting AgendaBallot
BrochuresCalendar

For more information or questions please contact the Goldendale Community Library