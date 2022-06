GOLDENDALE COMMUNITY DAYS & SESQUICENTENNIAL

Celebrating 150 Years July 8-9

VENDORS SIGN UP FOR JULY 9TH ON EAST MAIN STREET

There’s still time…

GET YOUR BOOTH TODAY!

Food Trucks

Merchants

Non-Profits & Clubs

Vendors will be on East Main St.

Hours, 9-4 on Saturday, July 9

Click to Reserve Your Booth Here