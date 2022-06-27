Senator Murray Announces Upcoming Arrival of Mobile Medical Unit in Southwest Washington

Senator Murray teamed up with local leaders in Lewis County to highlight the need for a Mobile Medical Unit

Senator Murray : “I am overjoyed that we made this happen so that local veterans won’t have to drive hours out of their way just to get the care they have absolutely earned—and I am so grateful to the Chehalis Veterans Memorial Museum for partnering with VA to host this mobile clinic.”

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, released the following statement on the upcoming arrival of a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) from the VA Puget Sound Health Care System to serve Lewis County after months of advocacy by Murray and local leaders. The announcement comes after the closure of the former Chehalis VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) last fall. The Chehalis Veterans Memorial Museum will host the MMU when it arrives in Lewis County.

Since its closure, Senator Murray pushed VA officials to address how they would ensure veterans across Washington state can get the VA care and services they need. In a letter to VA, Senator Murray emphasized VA must get care to veterans when and where they need it, and urged the Department to keep the needs of underserved veterans in rural areas in mind.

“Veterans in rural Washington deserve the same exact quality of care as veterans in Seattle—that’s why I teamed up with local leaders and veterans here in Lewis County to convince VA to bring this Mobile Medical Unit down to Southwest Washington,” said Senator Patty Murray. “I am overjoyed that we made this happen so that local veterans won’t have to drive hours out of their way just to get the care they have absolutely earned—and I am so grateful to the Chehalis Veterans Memorial Museum for partnering with VA to host this mobile clinic. As a voice for Washington state veterans, I’ll keep fighting to make sure VA is always working to provide our veterans the best possible care.”

As a fierce advocate for Washington veterans in the Senate and daughter of a WWII veteran, Senator Murray is deeply committed to fighting for local veterans. Earlier today, Murray joined a bipartisan group of senators in a statement opposing the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission process moving forward, signaling the end of the commission and preventing any proposed clinic closures or cuts to service for Washington state veterans as a result.