Cyberattack forces Iran steel company to halt production

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of Iran’s major steel companies says it was forced to halt production after being hit by a cyberattack, marking one of the biggest assaults on the country’s strategic industrial sector in recent memory. The Iranian government did not acknowledge the disruption or blame any specific group for the assault on the state-owned Khuzestan Steel Co., which constitutes just the latest example of an attack crippling the country’s services in recent months amid heightened tensions in the region. But a little-known hacking group on Monday claimed responsibility on social media, saying it targeted three of Iran’s major steel companies because of their links to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and volunteer Basij militia.