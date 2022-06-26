Mariners place France on injured list due to elbow strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will be without another key member of their offense for at least a couple weeks, but considering how bad the injury to first baseman Ty France looked two days ago, they consider themselves fortunate. France was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left elbow strain. He was involved in a collision during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game at Oakland. France was taking the throw at the bag when he collided with Oakland’s Sheldon Neuse. France had an MRI on Friday that revealed a Grade 2 flexor strain.