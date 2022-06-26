Mariners hold on to beat Angels 5-3 despite Ohtani blast

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cal Raleigh had three hits, Kevin Padlo hit a two-run, bases-loaded single in the sixth inning and the Seattle Mariners overcame a monstrous home run by Shohei Ohtani to rally for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Julio Rodriguez went deep for the second straight night for the Mariners, who have won a season-high five straight games. Ohtani crushed a 462-foot homer off a 96.8 mph fastball from Logan Gilbert (8-3) in the third to tie it at 1. According to Statcast, the 118 mph exit velocity made it the hardest-hit HR of Ohtani’s five years in the major. It is the fourth longest of the AL MVPs 109 homers since he came stateside in 2018.