Woman who married rag doll has welcomed a “baby”

After marrying a life-size doll, a Brazilian woman has now welcomed their first child — a rag doll named Marcelinho.

According to LADBible, Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, welcomed their doll-child Marcelinho on May 21 after a pain-free birth.

“I didn’t feel the contractions in pain,” she reportedly said. “Seeing the placenta and the umbilical cord and the blood made it all real. He was here in 35 minutes and he is great.”

If it all sounds a bit odd, that’s because it is. Moraes did not, of course, give birth because her ‘husband,’ Marcelo, “didn’t use a condom,” as she claimed. Moraes also doesn’t appreciate the accusations that her relationship and the ‘child’ aren’t real.

Moraes also shared, “It really upsets me when people say this is fake. It makes me so angry.”

“I am a woman of character. My father, my mother taught me to be honest, to be a good person and to not want to take advantage of anything,” she said.