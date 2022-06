It was a lucky day for one sticky-fingered bandit who made off with $200,000 from a New York City TD Bank.

According to the New York Post, the man walked inside the ATM area and noticed the drawers had been left open. So, what did he do? He ran outside and came back with a black plastic bag to load up the loot. Police sources shared that the thief took “two sleeves of money” from an “unlocked” ATM.

The suspect fled the scene. No arrests were made and no one was hurt.