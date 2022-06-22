Are you the Michelangelo of meat? The Francis Bacon of bacon burgers? Heinz wants to give you $25K

Once again, it’s time to break out the grill to whip up one of your famous burgers — and also once again, Heinz wants to award you $25,000 for a shot of your meat masterpiece.

Check out the official rules at ArtOfTheBurger.Heinz.com, but the gist is you create a burger using the artistic themes Classical, Maximal, Minimal, Sculptural and Experimental for inspiration, then post a photo on your social accounts.

For these purposes, Classical represents your standard no-frills burger, while Sculptural refers to a veritable tower of meat. Experimental is anything you put your mind to, or feel free to combine the categories.

The winner will get a check for $25,000 and see their creation featured as a limited-time menu item at participating BurgerFi restaurant locations.