PBS joins food TV contests with ‘The Great American Recipe’

NEW YORK (AP) — America has perfected the stressful TV cooking competition. Amateur or professional chefs are pitted against each other in high-pressure, scream-filled shows like “Chopped,” “Cutthroat Kitchen” or “Top Chef.” PBS hopes to change that with an original food competition show, “The Great American Recipe.” It dispenses with the angst and scary knife graphics. It’s more like “The Great British Baking Show” than “Hell’s Kitchen.” The show gathers 10 home cooks from all over the country and gives them the opportunity to showcase their signature dishes in a gentle and supportive way. The eight-episode series premieres Friday on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.