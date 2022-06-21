Gonsolin starts for Dodgers and other MLB news

CINCINNATI (AP) — With Walker Buehler likely sidelined until at least September with a flexor strain and also recovering from surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow, Tony Gonsolin has been pitching like an ace for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonsolin could take over the major league ERA lead when he starts tonight at Cincinnati. The 28-year-old right-hander is 8-and-0 with a 1.42 ERA in 12 starts. He still needs to pitch 2 2/3 innings to qualify for the ERA lead.

In other games on the schedule:

— In his last start before the Yankees hold Nasty Nestor T-shirt night this weekend, Nestor Cortes starts at Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old left-hander is 6-and-2 with a 1.94 ERA in 12 starts while holding opponents to a .190 average. He already is 2-0 against the Rays this season.

— With six wins in their last eight games — and four wins in a row — the Milwaukee Brewers have taken sole possession of first place in the NL Central. They’ll try to open up a two-game lead when they again host the second-place Cardinals tonight.

— First place in the American League Central Division is up for grabs as the Minnesota Twins open a three-game series against the Guardians in Minnesota. The Twins are one game ahead of second-place Cleveland.

— The Atlanta Braves, who’ve won two straight and 16 of their last 18, hope to gain more ground on the Mets when they host the San Francisco Giants.

— The Mets play the first of two against the Astros in Houston, with righthander Trevor Williams on the mound against Astros righty José Urquidy.

— Angels lefthander Reid Detmers is on the mound against Kansas City. Detmers is 0-and-2 in five starts since he threw a no-hitter against Tampa Bay six weeks ago. He’ll oppose Jonathan Heasley of the Royals, who has not allowed more than three earned runs in his seven previous starts.

— The Padres and Diamondbacks play the middle game of a three-game series in San Diego. The Padres are hoping for a quick return of Manny Machado, out with a sprained ankle.

— After a day off for both teams, the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies open a two-game series in Texas.

— After six wins in their last eight games, the Red Sox are a season-high six games over .500 heading into tonight’s game at home against the Tigers.

— The Chicago White Sox have won five of their last seven games as they again host the Toronto Blue Jays, who’ve lost four of their last five.