Sue Bird starts farewell tour with emotional win in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly an hour after playing her final regular-season game in New York, Sue Bird was still soaking in the moment. The WNBA’s all-time assist leader was on the court signing autographs and taking photos with the 100 or so family and friends who had come to Barclays Center to see her play in her hometown one last time. Bird, a 21-year veteran in the WNBA, recently announced this would be her final season playing in the WNBA. On Sunday Bird sank a 3-pointer that sealed the 81-72 victory for the Storm against the Liberty. She held her follow-through much to the admiration of the crowd, who gave her a standing ovation as she exited the game. She’ll have one more game in Connecticut, where she starred in college, next month.