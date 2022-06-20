New this week: Luke Combs, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Soccer Mommy and Luke Combs, the the action comedy “The Man From Toronto” starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, and the 10-episode, coming-of-age comedy “Gordita Chronicles.” Fans of Jon Stewart can see him receive the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a special airing Tuesday on PBS that features Dave Chappelle, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver. And the top nominees for the BET Awards 2022 on Sunday include Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake. Taraji P. Henson will host the ceremony with Sean “Diddy” Combs to receive a lifetime achievement award.