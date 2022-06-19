GOP hopes to carry Virginia success into US House races

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A GOP sweep of Virginia’s 2021 statewide elections has helped energize the Republican field in two of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. Tuesday’s crowded Republican congressional primaries in Virginia’s 2nd and 7th districts will settle who takes on centrist Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger in November’s general elections, which in turn could help determine which party controls the U.S. House. Virginia Republicans like their chances. Along with the Republican resurgence last fall, a redistricting process that refashioned Virginia’s congressional maps and a national political environment viewed as highly unfavorable to the party in power are also factors that have led to vigorous GOP competition for the seats.