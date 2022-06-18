Man pleads guilty to killing woman, 3-year-old boy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in the kidnapping and murder of his 3-year-old child and child’s mother. KOIN-TV reports Michael Wolfe pleaded guilty Friday in Yamhill County to aggravated murder and second-degree murder in the 2019 murders of Karissa and Billy Fretwell. Wolfe has been in jail since his May 2019 arrest in the Fretwells’ deaths and initially pleaded not guilty to numerous charges. His plea on Friday took the death penalty off the table. Karissa and Billy Fretwell’s bodies were founded in a remote wooded area outside of Yamhill in June 2019. They were reported missing to Salem authorities in mid-May. Court documents showed Fretwell and Wolfe had been in a child support dispute.