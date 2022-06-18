Attorney General seeks to require sheriff to post $10K bail

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Attorney General’s office is seeking to require Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post bail of $10,000 as a condition of continued release as he awaits trial on charges of false reporting. The Seattle Times reports the motion filed Friday seeks to revoke Troyer’s previous no-bail release in the case stemming from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier. The request by prosecutors follows a decision by a Pierce County judge to impose a one-year anti-harassment order against Troyer, requiring him to stay away from Sedrick Altheimer, the newspaper carrier, because of continuing incidents of “unlawful harassment.” Through his attorney, Troyer has denied those encounters.