Portland Public Schools expands weapons ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The board of Portland Public Schools has voted to expand its weapons ban to restrict anyone with a concealed firearms license from carrying a gun on PPS property. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the action follows a bill the Oregon Legislature passed earlier this year giving schools the ability to prohibit concealed carry weapons on school property. An analysis by the news outlet found about 13% of public school districts in Oregon have passed a ban. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District adopted a revised policy. Disruptions postponed a meeting to discuss the policy in Eugene last month. Comments from members of the Portland Public Schools community and the superintendent showed strong support for the resolution.