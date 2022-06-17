Gun show delayed after scheduling overlap with graduations

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The organizer of a weekend gun show scheduled at an arena north of Seattle has postponed the event after public concerns that several Everett Public Schools graduations were scheduled to be held in the building at the same time. The Daily Herald reports the Everett school district sent an email Wednesday to families about the adjacent gun show at Angel of the Winds Arena and many parents voiced their concerns on social media. The owner of the company behind the event, Craig Terry, said nobody asked the company to change the dates of their event but they’re trying to be good citizens of the community.