Legislation ensures access to essential health care services for U.S. soldiers exposed to toxic chemicals

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Wyden today voted yes as part of the Senate majority passing historic legislation that ensures access to essential health care services for U.S. soldiers exposed to toxic chemicals, including those from toxic burn pits, used for waste disposal in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in burn pits and in other settings have long deserved far better in their health care, “ Wyden said. “They earned these benefits with their service to our country, and we have a solemn obligation to provide the care and services they need. I’m glad the Senate took a big step today to make that happen for veterans in Oregon and nationwide.”

Among its many priorities, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act — would:

· Expand health care for Post-9/11 combat veterans.

· Create a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure.

· Expand the VA’s list of service presumptions.

· Improve resources to support the VA’s claims processing infrastructure.

The legislation was led by U.S. Senators Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan. The bill passed in the Senate 84 to 14, and awaits approval in the House.

