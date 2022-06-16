Home at Last Humane Society seeks your opinion

Home at Last has seen a 25% increase in costs over the past 18 months–and there’s no end in sight. We’re asking for YOUR OPINION on how Home at Last should address the increasing costs of running shelter operations and maintenance on our aging facility.



One of the options we’re considering is asking voters to pass a 10 cent county-wide levy, which would generate around $250,000 for the shelter each year, but only increase the tax rate a very small amount from around $11.80 to $11.90.



The survey takes less than five minutes and will help us out tremendously! Make sure to take the survey before the end of the day on Sunday, June 19.