Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say all visitors except for a group of backpackers had left the park by Tuesday as it evaluates damage from massive flooding. Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday the visitors were asked to leave after roads and bridges washed out and power was knocked out from heavy rains and snow melt. The flooding hit historic levels in the Yellowstone River, where it washed out several sections of the main highway from the park’s north entrance. The torrent undercut the river bank and toppled a house where the families of six park employees had lived into the raging waters. The building, which had been evacuated, floated 5 miles downstream before sinking.