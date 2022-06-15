Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A governor says Russian forces control about 80% of the key Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The Luhansk regional leader says Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges out of the city but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded despite relentless shelling. A Russian general says a humanitarian corridor will be opened Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the city’s Azot chemical plant. In other news on the war, a U.N. official said nearly two-thirds of the children in Ukraine have been uprooted during the war. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Romania to meet with French troops there on NATO’s eastern flank. And President Joe Biden spoke of building silos on Ukraine’s borders to help it export much-needed grain to the world.