Gilbert dominant on mound to lift Mariners past Twins 5-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Ty France each clubbed a two-run homer, Logan Gilbert and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Seattle Mariners emerged from their offensive slump with a 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. Suárez hit his team-leading 12th long ball of the season in the fourth and France launched his 10th homer an inning later to chase Minnesota starter Joe Ryan. Sam Haggerty added an RBI double in the seventh. Gilbert lowered his ERA to 2.22, striking out six and walking one over six innings. Ryan made his first start since being placed on the COVID-19 injured list May 25 and lasted 4 2/3 innings.