2021 Annual Water Quality Report Available

The City water system’s Drinking Water Quality Report, also known as Consumer Confidence Report or CCR, for the year of 2021 has been mailed out to every water customer in the City’s service area.

Your tap water delivers more value than any other water available to consumers. Consider the many ways that we use water:

Public health protection

In The Dalles, you can drink and wash your hands in water from any home faucet and public tap with a high assurance of safety; as shown in this annual report.



Fire protection

The City water system provides water where firefighters need it – when they need it

Support for the economy

Local businesses and industries depend upon a safe, reliable water supply.

The overall quality of life we enjoy

From your morning shower and cup of coffee to washing your supper dishes, safe tap water that you can count on is more than a convenience; it is central to our everyday lives.

Learn more at thedalles.org/waterquality

Questions or comments can be directed to the Public Works office (541) 296-5401 or Jill Hoyenga, Regulatory Compliance Manager at (541) 506-2005.