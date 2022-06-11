Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of protestors are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., Saturday and in separate demonstrations around the country as part of a renewed push for nationwide gun control. Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings, protestors say lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and finally enact sweeping reforms. The second March for Our Lives rally is expected to draw around 50,000 demonstrators to the Washington Monument. That’s far less than the original 2018 march, which filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people. This time, organizers are focusing on holding smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations.