TD Police & Wasco County Sheriff capture wanted suspect

On Thursday June 9th, 2022, Wasco County Parole and Probation (P&P) received a tip that a wanted subject was in the area of east 10th Street in The Dalles. The subject was wanted for probation violation as well as drug and weapons charges. P & P relayed that information to City of The Dalles Police Officers. After a short search, the subject was located in the area of the Shilo Inn by a TDPD Sergeant.

The suspect fled from the Sergeant on foot, and officers began an area search. During the search, information was received that the suspect could be in possession of a firearm. After about 20 minutes of searching, City Police Officers requested the assistance of the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Sesma and K9 Xena were available and had just completed training regarding tracking individuals. Deputy Sesma deployed Xena and began the search. In almost no time, Deputy Sesma and K9 Xena found the suspect hiding under The Dalles Bridge, near the Columbia River. The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR. The suspect was not bitten during the apprehension and no gun was located.

Police K9s are a valuable resource for officers attempting to apprehend a potentially armed suspect. The Dalles Police are grateful for the assistance and continued partnership with the Wasco County Sheriffs’ Office and the assistance of Deputy Sesma and Xena.