Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man armed with a machete once broke into Stephen Breyer’s vacation home in the Caribbean and took $1,000. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had her purse snatched on a Washington street. David Souter was assaulted by several men while jogging. Supreme Court justices have not been immune to violent crime. But this week’s incident at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s suburban Washington home, where authorities said a man armed with a gun and knife threatened to kill the justice, reflects a heightened level of potential danger. One proposal pending in Congress would provide additional security measures for the justices. Another would offer more privacy and protection for all federal judges.