Biden facing fire and anger during New Mexico visit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting New Mexico to talk about his administration’s efforts to tackle wildfires as residents smolder with anger over how federal officials allowed planned burns to spread out of control, leading to the largest blaze in recorded state history. The fire has destroyed more than 430 homes across 500 square miles since early April, according to federal officials. Residents are concerned they won’t receive compensation for damage they’ve suffered to cabins, barns, sheds and other properties.