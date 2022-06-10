The Link Public Transit Begins Free Summer Swim and Farmers Market Bus

Starting this Saturday, June 11th, The Link Public Transit will begin operating a special summer service to connect kids to The Dalles Aquatic Center, and to increase access to The Dalles Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 PM to 5:45 PM, the Swim Bus will transport kids and their parents for free to the Aquatic Center. Kids can catch the bus at several locations around town, including Foley Lakes neighborhood, Columbia Cinemas, Goodwill, The Dalles Middle School, High School, and Public Library, among others.

On Saturdays, the bus will operate from 9 AM to 3:45 PM and will include an additional stop at the Saturday Farmers Market at City Park.

Parents must sign a waiver for kids under 12 to ride alone. Please visit The Dalles Transit Center at 802 Chenowith Loop Road for a waiver or ask a bus driver. Riders using the bus for destinations other than the pool and farmers market pay the regular $1.50 fare or can use their annual GOrge Pass.

MCEDD’s Executive Director Jessica Metta commented, “We are excited to offer this free summer service that provides an important connection to community resources like the pool, and also to increase our transit service and bus frequency to downtown for regular riders.”

The full map and schedules are available online at mcedd.org/link.