Capitol riot put US democracy ‘at risk,’ says 1/6 chairman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is saying it put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” Thursday’s remarks from Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, are to launch the prime time hearing. The House committee is to show new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. It will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee. The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.