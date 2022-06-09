Judge: Release photos of tattoos on cop charged with murder

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ordered the release of 78 photographs of tattoos that cover the body of a suburban Seattle police officer charged with murder, but said prosecutors must redact about half after finding them “inflammatory” and saying their release could jeopardize the officer’s right to a fair trial. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Nicole Gaines Phelps said Wednesday the release of 38 photographs of Auburn Police Department Officer Jeff Nelson’s extensive body art does not endanger his defense or violate his right to privacy. The rest — taken by prosecutors in their case against Nelson for the 2019 shooting death of Jesse Sarey — cannot be fully seen by the public. Nelson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and assault.