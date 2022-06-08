On the Senate Floor, Murray Calls for Bipartisan Bill on Veteran Toxic Exposure to Become Law

PACT Act would expand toxic-exposure coverage to over 3.5 million more veterans

***WATCH: Senator Murray’s Remarks on the Senate Floor HERE***

(Washington) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, spoke on the Senate floor on the urgent need to pass the PACT Act. The PACT Act would, among other things, expand the toxic-exposure coverage for post-9/11 veterans and creates a framework for coverage going forward.

“Every Senator here has a serious responsibility to make sure that our veterans get the support and help they are promised after their service to this country and that includes making sure those who have been harmed by toxic exposures during their service can get the care they deserve—seems pretty simple, so I hope—today—we can hold up our end of the bargain,” said Senator Murray in her remarks. “Passing the PACT Act—getting this done—is important and meaningful progress. Washington state veterans deserve the very best the VA has to offer. And there should be absolutely nothing controversial about making sure all veterans—across all generations—who are suffering from chronic illness can get the care they’ve earned so I’m glad to see we’ve got bipartisan support for this bill, let’s get this done and to the President’s desk.”

Among its many priorities, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022 will:

Expand VA health care eligibility to more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed Post-9/11 combat veterans;

Create a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure;

Add 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to VA’s list of service presumptions, including hypertension;

Expand presumptions related to Agent Orange exposure; Includes Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, American Samoa, and Johnston Atoll as locations for Agent Orange exposure;

Strengthen federal research on toxic exposure;

Improve VA’s resources and training for toxic-exposed veterans; and

Set VA and veterans up for success by investing in: VA claims processing; VA’s workforce; and VA health care facilities.



As a voice for Washington state’s veterans in the Senate, Senator Murray has been consistently fighting to make sure our country fulfills its promise to our veterans and their families. Last month, she introduced the Helping Heroes Act, new legislation to support the families of disabled veterans, including children who take on caregiving roles. In February, Senator Murray helped to pass the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act, increasing access to VA health care for post-9/11 combat veterans, particularly those suffering from diseases caused by toxic exposures. Senator Murray helped introduce the bill earlier in this year, and it passed the Senate unanimously.

Senator Murray has led the fight to ensure VA expands fertility treatment and adoption services for veterans and their families through her Veteran Families Health Services Act. She is pushing VA to prioritize the long-term care needs of all veterans—including women veterans, veterans of color, LGBTQ+ veterans, and veterans with disabilities. Murray has also authored legislation that will give servicemembers the tools they need to build real financial security into retirement.

Senator Murray’s remarks as prepared for delivery are below:

“Every Senator here has a serious responsibility to make sure that our veterans get the support and help they are promised after their service to this country and that includes making sure those who have been harmed by toxic exposures during their service can get the care they deserve—seems pretty simple, so I hope we can hold up our end of the bargain.

“My dad was a World War Two veteran and Purple Heart recipient—when he got really sick with M-S, help from the VA made a big difference for my family. So I want to thank Senators Tester and Moran for their persistent work on this and I’m glad we could come to a bipartisan agreement on the PACT Act.”

“Because it does matter—and it will help people and even save lives.

“Right now, the reality is that too many veterans are living with chronic illness and respiratory diseases as a result of toxic exposures from their time serving our country in uniform.

“I’ve heard countless stories about the challenges they’ve faced struggling to access VA care and benefits they have earned—that’s unacceptable.

“I believe very strongly that no one who put their life or health on the line for our nation should face hurdles getting the care or medical treatment they need as a result of their sacrifice.

“When they signed up to serve, we told them we’d have their backs long after their service.

“So if we’re going to live up to our promise, then we need to pass comprehensive legislation to ensure all veterans have access to the VA services they deserve.

“Simply put: we need to pass the PACT Act.

“With this bill, generations of toxic-exposed veterans would finally be able to get the high-quality care they need and VA will get the resources needed to process claims efficiently and better serve our vets.

“I remember, when I was 22 years old interning at the Seattle veterans hospital.

“I have visited and met with VA staff in every part of Washington state. The doctors and nurses and everyone else working at our VA medical centers really care about this work and their mission, but they need us here in Congress to care just as much, and fight just as hard for their patients—our veterans.

“That’s really what this bill is about.

“When VA was considering closing or reducing services in Walla Walla, I fought back to make sure veterans in rural Washington were able to see a doctor without having to drive two hours or longer, sometimes through rain and snow.

“About one in every ten residents in Washington state is a veteran—and I am privileged enough to serve on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“It’s my job to be a voice for Washington state veterans in Seattle, or Spokane, or Walla Walla—and that’s a job I take seriously.

“That’s why I’ve been continuously pressing the VA Secretary to cut red tape and make sure the VA Caregivers program works for anyone who needs it, the way we wrote it…

“It’s why I introduced the Helping Heroes Act, to get the families and kids of disabled veterans the assistance they need.

“And it’s why I’ll keep doing everything in my power to hold VA accountable for its really unacceptable rollout of the Electronic Health Records system in Washington state.

“There’s a lot we need to do to really make sure the VA works for veterans.

“But passing the PACT Act—getting this done—is important and meaningful progress.

“Washington state veterans deserve the very best the VA has to offer.

“And there should be absolutely nothing controversial about making sure all veterans—across all generations—who are suffering from chronic illness can get the care they’ve earned so I’m glad to see we’ve got bipartisan support for this bill, let’s get this done and to the President’s desk. Thank you.”

A one-pager on the bill can be found HERE.

###