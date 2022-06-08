Improvements to I-84, I-82 in eastern Oregon will increase safety

LA GRANDE – Variable message signs and new truck parking will improve safety and help traffic flow smoother on several busy sections of I-84 and I-82 in eastern Oregon in the next few years. Two projects valued at more than $7 million have been selected for the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program’s “Enhance” funding. Projects in this category are aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion on some of Oregon’s busiest roadways.

The I-82/I-84 Corridor Freight Improvements project will add signs near the Washington and Idaho borders at Umatilla and Farewell Bend. The project will also build new chain-up and chain-off areas along I-84 at Farewell Bend.

The I-84 Exit 216 Snow Zone/Truck Parking project will add an off-highway road connection east of Pendleton between the existing I-84 eastbound chain-up area and Exit 216. It will also develop a new truck parking area, in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Funding projects that improve safety and help traffic flow smoother helps ODOT carry out its Strategic Action Plan, which focuses on the three priorities of equity, a modern transportation system and sufficient, reliable funding.

Background

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, is the state’s regular project identification and funding program. Last year, the Oregon Transportation Commission allocated $65 million for the “Enhance” part of the 2024-2027 STIP, which will fund a total of $2.2 billion in projects. The commission required several factors to be considered in selecting projects, including those that improve safety, support multimodal accessibility, are equitable and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The commission also required at least 30 percent of the projects selected to be located outside of a Metropolitan Planning Organization boundary, recognizing the need to serve highway users in non-urban areas.

To learn more about the 2024-2027 STIP, please visit the website.

##ODOT##