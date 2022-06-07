Cabinet minister in Dominican Republic slain in his office

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Officials say the Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources has been shot to death in his office by a close friend. The president’s office expressed its condolences and said a suspect was detained after the killing of Orlando Jorge Mera on Monday. Officials gave no motive for the shooting. Jorge was the son of former Dominican President Salvador Jorge Blanco. Jorge also was a lawyer and a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. He was appointed minister of the environment and natural resources in August 2020.