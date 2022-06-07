$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Black man’s death

A North Carolina sheriff’s office has announced a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies more than a year ago. The family of Andrew Brown Jr. filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit in 2021, saying Brown died because officers showed “intentional and reckless disregard of his life.” The settlement includes a special $1 million appropriation along with $2 million from the county’s insurance policy, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press. Brown was killed on April 21 last year by deputies serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.