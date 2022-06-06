Wyden, Merkley Statement on Nomination of Natalie Wight to be U.S. Attorney for Oregon

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley issued the following joint statement about today’s announcement from the White House that Natalie Wight will be nominated to be U.S. Attorney for Oregon.

“We strongly support President Biden’s nomination of Natalie Wight to be the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon. She brings an outstanding combination of leadership, integrity, independence and community connections to this crucial post. We look forward to advancing her through the Senate confirmation process.”

