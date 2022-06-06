Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.