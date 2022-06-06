3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on busy street

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district. Officers patrolling the South Street area heard multiple shots and found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street. One officer saw someone shooting into a crowd and fired, and police believe that man was struck before he dropped his gun and fled. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a 34-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man died. Two of them and many other other shooting victims, who ranged from 17 to 69, are believed to have been innocent bystanders.