Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have identified the man who allegedly stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him. Authorities say Ashkan Amirsoleymani has been booked on three counts of attempted murder and is being held on $3 million bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney. Police say he walked into a Los Angeles emergency ward, stabbed a doctor and two nurses on Friday, then holed up for four hours before a SWAT team took him into custody in the Encino Hospital Medical Center. KNBC-TV reports that two of the victims have been released, while the third is in fair but stable condition.