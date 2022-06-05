Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

Parts of Florida were facing heavy rain and wind as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin if it reaches tropical storm status. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles. The storm is expected to reach tropical storm strength off Florida’s eastern coast by Saturday night and is expected to strengthen through Monday as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean. In Cuba, authorities say the storm killed three people.