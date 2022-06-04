GOP Rep. Jacobs to retire after backing assault weapons ban

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York says he will not run for another term in Congress amid backlash over his support for new gun control measures. Jacobs, who represents suburban Buffalo, told reporters Friday that he has decided to retire instead of facing what he said would be “an incredibly divisive election.” His announcement comes just days after he voiced support for a federal assault weapons ban and other gun control measures. Gerard Kassar, who chairs the New York State Conservative Party, welcomed Jacobs’ decision. He said the party had been “perplexed” by Jacobs’ recent stance.