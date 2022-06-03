Shawn Marsalis Found Guilty of Burglary, Homeowner Still Missing

(THE DALLES, Ore.) – Today, Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis announced that Shawn Marsalis received a 34 month sentence from Judge Janet Stauffer after being found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree and Theft in the Third Degree at trial.

On November 22, 2021, Mr. Marsalis was found inside a house in Mosier belonging to Mr. Charles Keller. Marsalis had barricaded himself inside and ransacked the home. Later, Marsalis was found in possession of items from the Mr. Keller’s home. Mr. Keller has been missing since November 11, 2021. He was last seen in the home at 3125 Vensel Road, where Marsalis was located later occupying and living.

At this time, Mr. Charles Keller is listed as a missing person. If anyone has any information regarding Mr. Keller’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Jeff Hall at the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The phone number is 541-506-2580. It was due to Detective Hall’s perseverance and hard work that the State was able to obtain the burglary conviction. However, both the District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office remain concerned about the safety and well-being of the missing Charles Keller.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court placed Mr. Marsalis on 36 months of post-prison supervision. If he violates conditions put in place by his post-prison supervisor, he could receive further sanctions in the future. Mr. Marsalis will be next be transported to Portland, where he is facing federal charges separate from this case.

This case was tried by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kara Davis.

No additional information is available for release at this time.