Jan. 6 committee sets prime-time hearing date for findings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol will go public with its findings in a prime-time hearing next week, launching into what lawmakers hope will be one the most consequential oversight efforts in American history. The six hearings, set to begin June 9 and expected to last until late June, will be the first time the committee discloses what it has discovered in the course of a sprawling 10-month investigation that has touched nearly every aspect of the insurrection. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only brief snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.