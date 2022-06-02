Louisiana governor agrees to testify in Ronald Greene probe

A lawyer for Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor has agreed to testify before a bipartisan committee investigating allegations of a cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Matthew Block relayed the information in a public letter to the committee. State Rep. Clay Schexnayder is the Republican House speaker. He cited “serious questions that can only be answered by” the Democratic governor and his staff. The committee asked for the testimony days after The Associated Press reported that Edwards and his staff privately viewed crucial footage of Greene’s death months before prosecutors and detectives knew it existed.