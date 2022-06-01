Records outline detention plans for Idaho school shooter

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — Newly released court documents show a 12-year-old girl who shot three people at an eastern Idaho junior high last year will remain in juvenile detention until her 19th birthday, or until a review board deems her rehabilitated. EastIdahoNews.com reports the sixth-grader was charged with three counts of attempted murder after she shot two students and a custodian at Rigby Middle School. All three victims survived. Though the shooting was widely reported, the details about the case remained sealed for months. EastIdahoNews.com sued under the Idaho Public Records Act for access to the records. Last week, a judge ordered some of the court documents be released.