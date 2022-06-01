Foundation auction under way this week

As one of Oregon’s only two-year institutions to offer student housing, Columbia Gorge Community College is preparing for an influx of students this fall. That’s all the more reason Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation is busy raising scholarship funds this week with the “College Bound” on-line auction.

Bidding started Wednesday morning and continues through Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m.

Live links are posted on the Foundation’s social media sites – cgccfoundation.org, Facebook page and Instagram, where people can register and start bidding on more than 60 items. Check out the Foundation’s social media site to see the many local businesses which have supported this year’s online auction. Here’s a link to the auction site.

There are adventure packages that include overnight stays, wine tasting, locally-brewed beer, specialty chocolate, and art.

“With new student housing on campus, a wait list for some programs, and new Career Technical Education programs, CGCC is preparing for an influx of students,” said Wendy Patton, foundation executive director.

“CGCC Foundation is excited to provide scholarships and resources needed to support their success in school and life,” Patton added. “Your financial support allows the foundation to further its mission of building dreams and transforming lives by creating opportunities for lifelong learning. A commitment to education truly affects and improves the lives of people in our community.”

Auction proceeds benefit more than 100 scholarship applications received this year. For more information, please email or call Wendy Patton, wpatton@cgcc.edu, or (541) 506-6104.