Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro celebrated his first-round lead in Colombia’s presidential election in the way most politicians would: showered with confetti before hundreds of supporters. The man he’ll meet in a June 19 runoff had a different approach. Rodolfo Hernandez sat at his home kitchen table and spoke to followers for a few minutes on Facebook Live. The 77-year-old populist rode a wave of disgust at the country’s condition to surge past more conventional candidates. He is now positioned to mount a serious challenge to the Petro — who himself has long been seen as a political insurgent and who would be Colombia’s first leftist leader if elected.