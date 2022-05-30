Colombia presidential race to runoff; leftist vs businessman

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A leftist former rebel and a populist businessman have taken the top two spots among the six candidates in Colombia’s presidential election and are heading to a runoff showdown in June. Electoral officials say leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro led Suday’s results with just over 40% of the vote, while independent real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández finished second with more than 28%. The vote was held amid a polarized environment and growing discontent over increasing inequality and inflation. Petro has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy and to change how Colombia fights drug cartels. Hernández has promised to clean up corruption in the South American nation.